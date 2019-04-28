|
Ruth Jennewein
Cincinnati - Ruth Bill Jennewein, 94, of Mariemont (formerly of Clifton), died on April 26. She was born on November 1, 1924 to Marie (Voss) and Leonard Bill. Ruth graduated from Ursuline Academy and was an alumna of Marian College. Ruth married Jacquelson (Jack) Jennewein in November 1960 and together they raised two sons. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Over the years, Ruth and Jack supported many civic and philanthropic activities in the Cincinnati community. Ruth was an avid fan of the Reds and the Bengals, as well as Dayton and Xavier basketball, and an accomplished tennis player who shared her passion for the sport with her sons and granddaughter. Although she was a proud lifelong Cincinnati resident, Ruth spent many happy summers at her family's home in Northern Michigan. In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband and her son, William. She is survived by her son, John, and his wife, Sophie, her granddaughter, Emily, her daughter-in-law, Carol Jennewein. and several cousins. Ruth will be greatly missed and will be remembered for her warm and generous spirit and her keen sense of humor. A Mass in celebration of Ruth's life will be held at St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, 3227 Church Street, Newtown, Ohio 45244 at 10:00 a.m. on May 1, 2019. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. for public visitation. The family suggests contributions in Ruth's memory to Roger Bacon High School, 4320 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45217 or St. Xavier High School, 600 W. North Bend Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Arrangements made by Spring Grove Funeral Homes www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019