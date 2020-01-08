|
Ruth Joyce Thomas
Florence - Ruth Joyce (Childress) Thomas passed away on Sunday January 5th, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 29th, 1937 to the late George and Beulah Childress. She was preceded in death by two of her brothers, John and Joe Childress as well as grandson Brennan Thomas. She leaves behind her beloved husband Wayne Thomas, sons Jeff Thomas (Kent Shaw), Rod Thomas (Kim) and daughter Susan Remley (Robert), grandchildren Jessica Marsh (Jason), Kristen Holbrook (Kent), Rachel Ulrich (Skyler), Joshua Bray, Daniel Bray, Jena Remley, Madeline Remley and 11 great grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings; Beatrice Brown, Edna Mullins, Christine Hall, Mattie Erion, Dan Childress and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was a graduate of Holmes High School class of 1955. It was in high school where she met the love of her life Wayne. They were married soon after graduation and began a journey for 63 years of wedded bliss and happy family life together. Ruth loved working. She started her working career as the secretary of the Hebron and Burlington Elementary schools. In 1974 she decided to get her Real Estate license and work with her husband Wayne. She remained an active Real Estate Agent for 43 years, representing some of the largest and most respected companies in Northern Kentucky. Ruth received numerous awards for her sales results and customer service. Ruth loved her family and friends dearly. She was the center of family celebrations and made everyone feel special when they were with her. She spread nothing but love and kindness. We all feel privileged to have known her and she left us all with a better knowledge of the importance of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2019 from 12-2PM with funeral services following at 2PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Diabetes Association 4555 Lake Forest Dr. # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020