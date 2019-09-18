|
Ruth Lancaster Bodie
Warsaw - Ruth Lancaster Bodie, 96, died Sept. 16, 2019 in Warsaw.
A retired Quality Control Inspector for Wadsworth Electric.
Survived by 3 sons: Warren "Bud" Lancaster (Sallie) of Dry Ridge, Wayne "Sonny" Lancaster (Vicky) of Burlington, and Sam Lancaster of Walton; a daughter: Joan Eileen Atkins (George) of Mt. Sterling; a brother: Gary Weston Sams of Aurora; and 12 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
Funeral services 1:00 PM, Monday at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home, Verona. Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Monday. Burial will be in the New Bethel Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019