Ruth Lloyd
Milford - Ruth (nee Amos) Lloyd of Milford, OH. Born on December 2, 1928 in Letcher County, KY. Went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Lloyd. Loving mother of Sue (Chris) Mann, Deborah (Gary) Carmichael, David (Nancy) Lloyd and Brenda (late Jim) Hodge. Caring grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Doyle, Tommy, Arnold and Glenn Amos, Clara Berry and Harrison Gibson. Cherished daughter of the late John and Susan (nee Akemon) Amos. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received on Thursday, March 7, from 6 PM - 8 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, OH. Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 11 AM at the House of Restoration Church, 1487 St. Rt. 131, Milford, OH. Interment, Myers Cemetery, Goshen TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ruth Lloyd to the House of Restoration. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019