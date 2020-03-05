|
Ruth M. Blaut
Blaut, Ruth M. (nee Hoerst), beloved wife of the late Fred C. Blaut. Dear mother of Rebecca (Frank) Glowacki, Stephen (Kathy), David (Chandler) Blaut, Lori (Michael) Fehr, Michael (Melissa) Blaut and the late Daniel (Nancy) Blaut. Loving grandmother of Jessica, Matthew, Kevin, Emily, Caitlin, Michelle, Benjamin, Christopher, Maria, Loretta, Eric, Jacob, Brian and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Layla, Cassidy and a soon to be great-grandson. Sister of the late Joan Inman. Ruth passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, on Monday, March 9 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Eternal Rest at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dan Blaut Memorial Fund c/o Roger Bacon High School or to . Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020