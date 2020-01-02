Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Bayley
990 Bayley Dr.,
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Bayley,
Ruth (Nee: Mesch) Marchioni

Ruth (Nee: Mesch) Marchioni

Ruth (Nee: Mesch) Marchioni beloved wife of the late Robert G. Marchioni. Loving mother of Leah (Doug) Ruehl, Mike (Nancy), Bob (Terri), John (Kathy) and the late Debbie Marchioni. Devoted grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear sister of Rita (the late: Jack) Weiler and the late Lois (Jerry) Kenkel. Passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Visitation will be Friday Jan. 3rd from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 1:30 P.M. at Bayley, 990 Bayley Dr., 45238. If so desired, memorials may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. radelfuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
