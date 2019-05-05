|
|
Ruth Martini Smith
Union - Ruth Martini Smith, age 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Although she fought courageously and valiantly she finally succumbed to her illness. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Jimmy Smith, her daughter Robin Smith O'Brien (Sean), her son Brian Smith and sister Jeanette Knochelman (Jim). She is also survived by the grandchildren she adored, Madison, Isabel, Cole and Emma O'Brien. Ruth retired in 2006 as a Management Analyst after 30 years with the IRS. She loved going on cruises and to the casinos where she was uncommonly lucky. Ruth also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and puppies Lola and Sophie. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042. Service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019