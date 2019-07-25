|
|
Ruth McDermott
Milford - Ruth E. McDermott (nee Carscaddon), wife of the late Norbert Emory McDermott, devoted mother of Patricia (Gary) Huber and John E. (Denny) McDermott, loving grandmother of Keith Robinson, Kelly Meyer, Shawn Huber, Cara Winship, Jereme Huber, Vanessa Lewis, James McDermott and Phillip McDermott, great-grandmother of 18. Passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 100 years. She was a longtime resident of Milford. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Friday, July 26th at 10 AM until time of funeral services beginning at 11 AM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019