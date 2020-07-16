Ruth Metz
Cincinnati - Ruth Metz (née Dinsmore) passed away July15, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Metz, Sr.; devoted mother of the late Robert Metz, Jr. (Linda), Kerry Metz, Dennis Metz (Angelita), Colleen Snyder (William) and Steve Metz; loving grandmother of Christopher Metz, Kevin Metz (Alyisha), Nathan Snyder (Laura), Jessica (Eric) Gourley, Danielle (Bill) Buckley and Michelle Metz; caring great grandmother of Taylor Metz, Tanner Metz, Grace Metz, Julia Metz, Eve Gourley, Clara Gourley and Beau Buckley; also survived by her step-grandsons John Garcia and Chad Snyder. Services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati 45223. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org
.