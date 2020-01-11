Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
St. William Church
4108 W 8th St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:15 PM
St. William Church
4108 W 8th St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Miller

Add a Memory
Ruth Miller Obituary
Ruth Miller

CINCINNATI - Miller, Ruth (Nee Lusk), devoted wife of the late George "Don" Miller, loving mother of Donald Miller, Lynn Miller, Diane (Barry) Rankin, cherished grandmother of 6 and 3 great grandchild. Passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. William Church, 4108 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205 from Noon until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -