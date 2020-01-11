|
Ruth Miller
CINCINNATI - Miller, Ruth (Nee Lusk), devoted wife of the late George "Don" Miller, loving mother of Donald Miller, Lynn Miller, Diane (Barry) Rankin, cherished grandmother of 6 and 3 great grandchild. Passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. William Church, 4108 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205 from Noon until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020