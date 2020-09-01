Ruth Montgomery
Loveland - Ruth Montgomery, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Fred Montgomery. Ruth's loving family includes her daughters and son- in -laws Barb and Dave Yearout, Maria Montgomery and Justin Wisdom, Michael Tarr and an adoring sister Lu Louis; and the girls that made her a grandma Sydney and Lexi Yearout. She is proceeded in death by her sweet daughter Missy Montgomery and her parents. Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home (1668 State Route 28 Goshen, Ohio 45122). Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Columban Church (894 Oakland Road, Loveland Ohio 45140). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. tuftsschildmeyer.com