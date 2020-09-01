1/
Ruth Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Montgomery

Loveland - Ruth Montgomery, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Fred Montgomery. Ruth's loving family includes her daughters and son- in -laws Barb and Dave Yearout, Maria Montgomery and Justin Wisdom, Michael Tarr and an adoring sister Lu Louis; and the girls that made her a grandma Sydney and Lexi Yearout. She is proceeded in death by her sweet daughter Missy Montgomery and her parents. Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home (1668 State Route 28 Goshen, Ohio 45122). Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Columban Church (894 Oakland Road, Loveland Ohio 45140). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columban Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Goshen Twp.-Milford-Batavia Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved