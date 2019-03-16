|
Ruth N. Pleatman
Cincinnati - nee Shapero age 93, passed away March 13, 2019, beloved wife of the late Bert Pleatman, loving mother of Carol (Marc) Palay, Suellen (James) Mason and the late Michael Pleatman, dear sister of the late Jerome Shapero, dear grandmother of Jonathan (Katie) and Daniel (Holly) Palay, Laura (Ryan) Howard, Douglas (Candace) and Andrew Mason, great-grandmother of Nathaniel and Oliver Mason, Madeline, Ethan and George Palay, devoted aunt of Barbara (Michael) Pordy and Julie (Craig) Margolis. Graveside services United Jewish Cemetery Walnut Hills, 3400 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH, Sunday, March 17, 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019