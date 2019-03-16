Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
United Jewish Cemetery Walnut Hills
3400 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Resources
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ruth N. Pleatman Obituary
Ruth N. Pleatman

Cincinnati - nee Shapero age 93, passed away March 13, 2019, beloved wife of the late Bert Pleatman, loving mother of Carol (Marc) Palay, Suellen (James) Mason and the late Michael Pleatman, dear sister of the late Jerome Shapero, dear grandmother of Jonathan (Katie) and Daniel (Holly) Palay, Laura (Ryan) Howard, Douglas (Candace) and Andrew Mason, great-grandmother of Nathaniel and Oliver Mason, Madeline, Ethan and George Palay, devoted aunt of Barbara (Michael) Pordy and Julie (Craig) Margolis. Graveside services United Jewish Cemetery Walnut Hills, 3400 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH, Sunday, March 17, 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.

www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 16, 2019
