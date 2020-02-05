|
|
Ruth Neltner
Newport - Ruth H. Neltner, 78, of Newport, KY, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Ruth had worked in the laundry department at St. Luke Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. She also worked as a sales clerk at various retail and department stores in the area. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many dear friends. Ruth was born December 31, 1941 in Newport, KY to the late Edward Neltner and Myrtle (nee: McDowell) Neltner. She was preceded in death by her Sisters, Florence Nienaber and Marie (Joe, Deceased) Seibert. Ruth is survived by her Brother in Law, Lawrence "Len" Nienaber, Nephew and Nieces Michael, Debbie and Lisa, and Nieces and Nephews Joyce, Pam, Linda, Joe and Wayne, who are the children of Marie and Joe Seibert. Ruth is also survived by many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY 41071. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, Kentucky, with Rev. Nick Rottman, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Wood Hudson Cancer Research, 931 Isabella Street, Newport, KY 41071 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020