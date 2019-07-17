Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Niehe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Niehe

Add a Memory
Ruth Niehe Obituary
Ruth Niehe

Fairfield - Ruth F. Niehe passed away peacefully July 14, 2018 at the age of 98. Ruth is survived and loved by her nieces and nephews, Eunice, Sam, John, Barb, Ken, Nancy, Pete and Amy; as well as, many cherished great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Alma Niehe; sisters, Mary Rose Piper and Elizabeth Waterfield; and nephews, Victor Piper Jr. and Thomas Waterfield. Ruth retired from Kroger after 45 years of dedicated service. She was a creative and resourceful person and had a passion for sewing, knitting and crocheting. Ruth will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45202. Condolences may be shared at paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now