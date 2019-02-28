|
|
Ruth "Jodi" Ott West
Crestview Hills - Ruth "Jodi" Ott West, 82, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was a beloved resident of Atria Summit Hills. Jodi was a beautiful and brilliant woman, stronger than anyone knew. Even in the last moments of her life she continued to read voraciously, returned to swimming, made many new friends and cherished her time with her children and theirs. Jodi was a modest and gentle woman; her light shined bright until the end. Jodi was preceded in death by her husband: Robert "Bob" Brock West. She is survived by her daughters: Lisa (the late: Mickey) West-Smith, Laura West-Shepherd and Lynne (Kris) West Moore; grandchildren: Sarah, Ariel, Adriane, Hannah, Lydia, Seth and Eve; great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Brady, Isaac, Amara, Alden, Sophia, Jack, Henry and Kayla and nephews: Larry Charles "Chuck" (Jane) West and James Moberly "Jim" (Keli) West. A visitation will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM (noon). Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to The Amercian . For online condolences, please visit Facebook or www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019