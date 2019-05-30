|
|
Ruth P. Gibbons
Cincinnati - Age 89, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 22, 1929 to the late William Bailey and the late Alice Bailey. Beloved wife of the late John P. "Jack" Gibbons, and the late Paul H. Meisman.
Survived by her daughter, Marilyn Meisman (John) Clark; granddaughter, Joani Clark; great-grandson Dalton Thomas; and by stepson John W. "Jack" (Sue) Gibbons, and stepdaughter, Diane Gibbons Norris; step-grandchildren Mark Gibbons, Julie (Kevin) Wiegand, James (Gina) Miller, and Richard (Holly) Miller; step-great-grandchildren Kayla Wiegand, Jacob Wiegand and Daniel Miller.
Also survived by brother-in-law, Charles (the late Rita) Hawkins, many nieces and nephews and their families, and many wonderful friends. The staff and residents of Ohio Living LLanfair also held a special place in her heart.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Margaret Jean Wells Chapel at Ohio Living Llanfair, 1701 Llanfair Ave., CIncinnati, OH 25224. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenmary Sisters, P.O. Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304, or Ohio Living Llanfair, 1701 Llanfair Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 30 to May 31, 2019