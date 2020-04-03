Services
Cheviot - Ruth Geiser Schira, beloved wife of the late Peter M Schira, Sr, loving mother of Ronald N (Kathy Craighead) Schira, Peter M (Elizabeth A Brummer) Schira Jr, and Gary J (Rose A Osterday) Schira, devoted grandmother of Ronald, Eric (Lisa), Jason (Jennifer), Jeremy (Tiffany), Daniel (Jenna), Rhiannon, Andrew (Asheigh), the late Jennifer, the late Brian and the late Melanie Schira, great grandmother of Jonathon, Steven, Lindsey, Melanie, Cailyn, Gage, Aiden, Parker, Anabelle, Grant, Ella, Olivia, Evan, Nora and Emma Schira and Courtney (Noah) Santiago, great-great grandmother of Emmett, Evelyn and Randy, sister of the late Rose Koch, the late Sr Margaret Geiser OFM, the late Leonard Geiser and the late Dorothy Martin. Retired Secretary for the Western Hills Press Newspapers. Died, Thursday, April 2, 2020 age 95. Private funeral services at the convenience of the family. Please, no flowers. Rather make donations to Bayley Place Nursing Home, 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cincinnati (45233). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
