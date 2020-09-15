Ruth Shafer Drennan
Cincinnati - Ruth Shafer Drennan. Born October 1, 1921 to the late Russell and Bertha English. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Clifford Shafer and the late Jack Drennan. Best friend and companion of the late Robert Scheve. Loving mother of Stanley Russell (Mary) Shafer, Steven Roy (the late Jan) Shafer, and Robyn Shafer Schmitt Yull (the late Jon Schmitt). Proud grandmother of Andrew Shafer (deceased), Nicolas Shafer, Robert Steven Roy Shafer,Tia Shafer (deceased), Cory Leo Shafer, Monica Schmitt DiRocco and Nicole Schmitt McLawhorn. Great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 10. Passed away September 8, 2020 at the age of 98. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
