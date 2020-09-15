1/
Ruth Shafer Drennan
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Shafer Drennan

Cincinnati - Ruth Shafer Drennan. Born October 1, 1921 to the late Russell and Bertha English. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Clifford Shafer and the late Jack Drennan. Best friend and companion of the late Robert Scheve. Loving mother of Stanley Russell (Mary) Shafer, Steven Roy (the late Jan) Shafer, and Robyn Shafer Schmitt Yull (the late Jon Schmitt). Proud grandmother of Andrew Shafer (deceased), Nicolas Shafer, Robert Steven Roy Shafer,Tia Shafer (deceased), Cory Leo Shafer, Monica Schmitt DiRocco and Nicole Schmitt McLawhorn. Great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 10. Passed away September 8, 2020 at the age of 98. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved