Ruth Smith
Villa Hills - Ruth Ilore Smith (nee Jordan), 93 years of age, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Ruth was born July 3, 1927 in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late Ada O. Jordan (nee Wilcox) and Dallas E. Jordan. Ruth was married September 8, 1942 to the late Elwood "Al" Rice. She is also preceded in death by her late husband, Donald K. Smith; sister, Gene (Leona) Hayes and brother, Floyd Jordan. Ruth was the loving mother of Jack H. Rice (Bonnie) of Winston Salem, NC and Ben Smith (Rudi) of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ruth was the dear sister of Virginia Saunier (Vernon). She was the loving grandmother of Julie Ann Rice, Jeffery H. Rice, both of Winston Salem, NC; Katherine Smith, of St. Petersburg, FL; and Benjamin Smith, of Cheyenne, WY. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren Kyle Rice, Kameron Rice, Rylie Smith, Roxanne Smith, and Maverick Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews. Ruth spent many years as a Sales Manager for Complete Printer Source as well as Nationwide Insurance were she spent of 20 years in Canton, OH. Ruth had a stroke 7 years ago and appreciated the caring support of friends and neighbors. Before the stroke, she enjoyed a very busy social life. Ruth especially loved playing cards and dancing. She was a proud member of the Eastern Star, Newcomers Club and the Bop Club. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41011. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com