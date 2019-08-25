Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Snively
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Snively

Add a Memory
Ruth Snively Obituary
Ruth Snively

Cincinnati - Ruth L. Snively (nee Luebbering), beloved wife of Charles O. Snively for 70 years. Dear mother of Daniel (Cassandra) Snively, Donald (Theresa) Snively, Donna (Ray) Frank and Debby (Mike) Patton. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and preceded in death by granddaughter, Maggie. Sister of the late Eleanor, Robert and William Luebbering. Ruth passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Thursday, August 29 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now