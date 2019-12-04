Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Young Weber


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ruth Young Weber Obituary
Ruth Young Weber

Alexandria - Ruth Young Weber, age 91, of Butler, KY, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home. Ruth was born June 16, 1928 in Newport, KY, to her parents the late Hollis and the late Madge Sauders Young. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, William Weber and a brother, William Young. She is survived by: niece, Sue (Paul) Rath; nephews, Dan and John (Susan)Young. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM with Funeral Service immediately following at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Flagg Springs Baptist Church, 12247 Flagg Springs Pike, California, KY 41007. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -