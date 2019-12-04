|
|
Ruth Young Weber
Alexandria - Ruth Young Weber, age 91, of Butler, KY, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home. Ruth was born June 16, 1928 in Newport, KY, to her parents the late Hollis and the late Madge Sauders Young. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, William Weber and a brother, William Young. She is survived by: niece, Sue (Paul) Rath; nephews, Dan and John (Susan)Young. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM with Funeral Service immediately following at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Flagg Springs Baptist Church, 12247 Flagg Springs Pike, California, KY 41007. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019