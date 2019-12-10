|
Ruthelma Hull
Sycamore Twp. - (nee Roberts). Age 91. Passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orville R. Hull. Devoted mother of Sharon (nee Hull) (Keith) Sparks, Kimberli (the late Jerry) Otto & the late Terry Hull. Loving grandmother and "Nana" of Dawn, Matthew, Abbey, Cynthia, Tammy, Melissa, Andrea, Rachael & Lyndsie. Great grandmother of 11. Longtime member of Zion UCC, Indian Mound & Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212; where a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 11am until service at 12noon. Memorials may be made to Aplastic Anemia Foundation. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019