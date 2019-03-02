|
Ryan Elizabeth (Graham) Harmon
Cincinnati - Ryan Elizabeth (Graham) Harmon, 42, fought a courageous battle against brain cancer, living every moment to the fullest until she went on to be with her Savior, Jesus, surrounded by her husband, children, and parents Thursday, February 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Howard with four children: Brodey, Peyton, Zoe, & Tucker; parents, Thomas 'Buck' & Jackie Graham; and brother, Ben Graham (Judith) with nephew & niece, Sean & Annabelle Graham. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Lindsay Graham.
Ryan was born February 5, 1977 in Charleston, WV and spent most of her life in Cincinnati. She was a member of Liberty Heights Church. Ryan found her great calling in life as a loving and supportive wife and mother and enjoyed caring for many children in Sharonville. Her friends and family remember her enjoying life to the fullest, being outdoors, running, and most of all, being with friends and family for whom she cared deeply. In her latter days, she and the family were awed by the incredible care and support of their community.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Liberty Heights Church at 7904 Princeton Road, Liberty Township, OH at 11am with a reception to follow. The family encourages donations in Ryan's name to the American Brain Tumor Association at ABTA.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019