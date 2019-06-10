Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Harold Holt

Obituary Condolences

Ryan Harold Holt Obituary
Ryan Harold Holt

Erlanger - Ryan Harold Holt, 32, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 6, 2019. He was the son of Randall and Theresa (Saylor) Holt. Ryan loved his family and friends and enjoyed helping others. He loved spending time outdoors.

Ryan is survived by his loving parents Randall and Theresa; son Leon Jones; brothers Brandon Holt, Randall (Ashley) Holt and Bryson (Ashley) Holt; 12 nieces and nephews; and his grandmothers Janith Longo and Barbara Brafford; as well as many extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on June 12, 2019 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm. A private burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now