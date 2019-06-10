|
|
Ryan Harold Holt
Erlanger - Ryan Harold Holt, 32, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 6, 2019. He was the son of Randall and Theresa (Saylor) Holt. Ryan loved his family and friends and enjoyed helping others. He loved spending time outdoors.
Ryan is survived by his loving parents Randall and Theresa; son Leon Jones; brothers Brandon Holt, Randall (Ashley) Holt and Bryson (Ashley) Holt; 12 nieces and nephews; and his grandmothers Janith Longo and Barbara Brafford; as well as many extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on June 12, 2019 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm. A private burial will take place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 10 to June 11, 2019