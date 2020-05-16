Sachiko Kariya
Washington DC - Sachiko Kariya ("Agnes" Nakamura), beloved wife of the late Takashi Kariya, mother of Cheryl Kariya (Ulrich Hewer) and James Kariya, grandmother of Mariko Hewer, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Washington DC at the age of 91 years. Sachi was born in Portland, OR to Jujiro and Kimiyo Nakamura. She was interned at Minidoka Relocation Center in Hunt, ID during WWII and moved to Des Moines, IA with her parents after the war. She graduated from Lincoln High School and Drake University, majoring in history, and met Tak there. They moved to the Cincinnati, OH area where she taught at Reading Hilltop Elementary School and College Hill Elementary School for nearly 30 years. She obtained her Master's Degree in Education at the University of Cincinnati and was passionate about helping elementary school students learn to read. She was active in the Japanese American Citizens League and developed materials to introduce Japanese culture to elementary school students. She also valued her participation in the League of Women Voters, and loved to cook. She moved to Washington DC after Tak's death in 2013 to be near her children. No funeral will be held due to pandemic concerns; a memorial service may be held at some future time. Her cremated remains will rest next to those of her husband in the Memorial Mausoleum at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, Cincinnati OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made by memorial contributions to Reading is Fundamental (https://www.rif.org/). Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org
Washington DC - Sachiko Kariya ("Agnes" Nakamura), beloved wife of the late Takashi Kariya, mother of Cheryl Kariya (Ulrich Hewer) and James Kariya, grandmother of Mariko Hewer, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Washington DC at the age of 91 years. Sachi was born in Portland, OR to Jujiro and Kimiyo Nakamura. She was interned at Minidoka Relocation Center in Hunt, ID during WWII and moved to Des Moines, IA with her parents after the war. She graduated from Lincoln High School and Drake University, majoring in history, and met Tak there. They moved to the Cincinnati, OH area where she taught at Reading Hilltop Elementary School and College Hill Elementary School for nearly 30 years. She obtained her Master's Degree in Education at the University of Cincinnati and was passionate about helping elementary school students learn to read. She was active in the Japanese American Citizens League and developed materials to introduce Japanese culture to elementary school students. She also valued her participation in the League of Women Voters, and loved to cook. She moved to Washington DC after Tak's death in 2013 to be near her children. No funeral will be held due to pandemic concerns; a memorial service may be held at some future time. Her cremated remains will rest next to those of her husband in the Memorial Mausoleum at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, Cincinnati OH. Expressions of sympathy may be made by memorial contributions to Reading is Fundamental (https://www.rif.org/). Online condolences may be made at www.springgrove.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.