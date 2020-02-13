|
Sala Werthaiser
Werthaiser, Sala, nee Waldman, Holocaust Survivor, age 96, passed away February 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Harry Werthaiser, devoted mother of Larry (Iris) Werthaiser and Marvin (Mindy) Werthaiser, dear sister of the late Sam Waldman, loving grandmother of Melissa (Stefan) Hunter, Joshua (Ashley) Werthaiser, Hailey (Brian) Parnes, great grandmother of Alexis & Rebecca Hunter, Shane, Ari & Eli Werthaiser, Sienna, Adrianna & Ashton Parnes. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, Friday February 14, 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center or Adath Israel Congregation. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020