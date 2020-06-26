Sallie Krieg
Cincinnati - Sallie Krieg (nee Hoskins). Beloved wife of the late Stanley E. Dear mother of Cindy (Rick) Henkel, Sharon (Bill) Cook and Jim (Roxanne) Krieg. Loving grandma of Jonathan, David (Allison), Laura (Jonathan), Rachel, Becky (Tony), Sean (Shelby) and Brett (Corrin). Great-grandma of William, Hayden and Harper. Sister of Bonnie Corum. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. Retiree of Cincinnati Bell. Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation will be held on Wed., July 1, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A private funeral service will be held on Thurs., July 2. A live stream link for the service will be available at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.