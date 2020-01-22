Services
Union - Sally J. Runge (nee Klensch) 64 years of age, of Union passed away peacefully Tuesday at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Ken Runge. Loving mother of Aaron Runge (Amber), and Heather Runge. Loving grandmother of two. Dear sister of Nancy Jordan, and Tom Klensch. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 am until 1:00pm at St. Timothy Church in Union. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations to : 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
