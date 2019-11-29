|
Sally James
Greenhills - Sally James. Beloved wife of the late Judd H. James for 44 years. Devoted mother of Judd R. (Karen) James, Gena (Trent) Emeigh, Dotti L. Aikens, Will (Jennifer) James, and Brian (Jeanne) James. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Heather, Logan, Brady, Betsy, Sarah, and Lydia. Sally passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 83 years. She was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 10:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 PM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 West Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Private interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019