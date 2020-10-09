1/1
Sally Jane Haverland
Cincinnati - Sally Jane Haverland, passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Wife of the late Thomas R. Haverland; devoted and loving mother of Michael, Patrick (Susan), Timothy (Deirdre O'Connor) Haverland and Catherine (Marcus) Burckett-St. Laurent; grandmother to Charlie, Peter, Mary Claire, Natalie, Luke, Will, Fiona, Audrey and Elise Haverland; sister of Gloria Anderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM, St Matthias the Apostle Church, 1050 W. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery . In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Support Community, 4918 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH, 45242. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
