Sally Jane Haverland
Cincinnati - Sally Jane Haverland, passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Wife of the late Thomas R. Haverland; devoted and loving mother of Michael, Patrick (Susan), Timothy (Deirdre O'Connor) Haverland and Catherine (Marcus) Burckett-St. Laurent; grandmother to Charlie, Peter, Mary Claire, Natalie, Luke, Will, Fiona, Audrey and Elise Haverland; sister of Gloria Anderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM, St Matthias the Apostle Church, 1050 W. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery . In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Support Community, 4918 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH, 45242. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org