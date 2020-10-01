1/
Sally L. Hornberger
1936 - 2020
Sally L. Hornberger

Colerain Twp. - Sally L. Hornberger, beloved sister of John Hornberger (Karen) of Roswell, GA. Preceded in death by her brother Jim Hornbergher (Peggy), and dearest friend Cecelia R. Folk. Survived by loving family members and friends. Passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Age 84. Former resident of Rising Sun, IN. After retiring from Cincinnati Public Schools, where she was a teacher and reading specialist. She moved to the peaceful banks of the Ohio River, where she enjoyed the beauty of nature and her passion for reading. As in life, her generosity continues on, Sally donated her body to U.C. College of Medicine. No services. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
