Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
552 Main Street
Milford, OH
Milford - HALL, Sally R. - Beloved wife of 39 years to John Hall; Devoted mother of Bob (Feliz) Hall and Jen Hall; Loving grandmother of Auri and Jace Hall; Dear sister of Jim (Aggie) Reichert, Richard Reichert, Susan (Geoff) Tribbe, and the late Thomas (Gayle) Reichert; Sally will be missed greatly by many dear friends; Passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at the age of 75; Sally received a Bachelor degree in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati; She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for twelve years as supervisor of chemistry and as a medical equipment sales rep for Union Carbide & Allied Signal; There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church 552 Main Street Milford, Ohio 45150, Tuesday February 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM; In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to : Corryville Catholic School, 108 Calhoun St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. Evans Funeral Home assisting the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
