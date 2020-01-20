Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Villa Hills - Sally Ann Schneider, 82, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on January 16, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital of Sarasota surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of Thomas More College, a member of Summit Hills Country Club, a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, and she volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Most important to Sally was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" Rettig and Helen Rettig-Grayson; and her brother, Tom Rettig. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Willis "Will" Schneider of Villa Hills, KY; her sons, Robert "Bob" Schneider of Louisville, KY, and David (Karen) Schneider of Lakeside Park, KY; and her sister-in-law, Jill Rettig of Ft. Mitchell, KY. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Thomas and Noah Schneider. Visitation will be on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00AM at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to: P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
