Sam H. Parman
Fairfield - Beloved husband of Mabel Parman (nee Gilbert) for 76 years. Loving father of Penny (Edgar) Clark, Brenda Parman and the late Robert Parman and Doris Bolin. Cherished grandfather of Lance (Kathryn) Murray, Holly (Brian) Bost, Kristen (Jeff) Ainslie, Tricia (Richard) Hoffman and the late Keith Parman; great-grandfather of 9. A dear brother of Juanita Tipton, Bonnie Bruner, James Parman, Ruth Pennington and the late Mae Schell, Sybil Davidson, Mabel Knapp, Lorene Gresham, Charles Parman, Oscar Parman and Russell Parman. Sam passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 95 years. He was a member of Fairfield West Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield West Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020