Sam Hurd
Deer Park - Age 28. Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Erin (Brian) Taylor & Charles Hurd. Sam is survived by his parents, his son Owen, Sister Hannah, Step-sister Rachael, Step-brother Brian Jr. and Katie Costello, mother of Owen. He is also survived by his Grandmothers Virginia Edgington & Joan Hurd, preceded in death by Grandfathers Donald Edgington & John Hurd, also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends. Visitation will be at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Deer Park on Tuesday, January 7 from 9AM until time of mass at 11AM. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020