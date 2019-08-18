|
Sammie Lee Bobbs Sr.
Cincinnati - Loving Father of Willie G. Bobbs (Cheryl), Johnnie B. Jones (Donald), Sammie L. Bobbs, Jr., Barbara J. Lucas, and Christopher T. Bobbs, Sr. (Mattie). Mr. Bobbs is also cherished in heart by 25 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, and other loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jannie V. Bobbs and 1 son, Zachary T. Bobbs, Sr., (Barbara). Mr. Bobbs passed August 9, 2019 at 91 years of age. Visitation will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am until time of Service 11am at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Main (513.853.1035). Interment Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019