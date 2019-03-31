Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samson Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samson Irving

Obituary Condolences

Samson Irving Obituary
Samson Irving

Cincinnati - Samson Irving, III. Beloved husband of the late Caryl (nee Hill) Crew. Devoted father of Cathy (Robert) Murphy, Sam (Jim) Crew and Brad (Adrienne) Crew. Loving grandfather of Caroline, Brody, Kate, Elise, Samantha, Max and Lauren. Loving son of Samson I Crew and Elizabeth Pugh Crew Crossett. Brother of William (Bill) Crew. Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 79. Sam's career spanned over 55 years in the Cincinnati area construction industry. If Sam wasn't reading engineering plans, he was putting paint to canvas, indulging in his passion of western art. He will be remembered for his wit and ability to relate to anyone who crossed his path. He will be missed by family and friends, both old and new. Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 10am at Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232. Reception to follow at Terrace Park Country Club at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to www.hospiceofcincinnati.org or ArtWorks of Cincinnati, www.artworkscincinnati.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now