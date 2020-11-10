Samuel C. Gilardi Jr.
Green Township - Sam broke the bonds of his life on earth to live with his heavenly father, November 8th. He is survived by his wife Ruth (nee Buerlein), sons Sam, Jr (Judy), Steve, Frank (Cara), and Tony (Stephanie). He is Papa to 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and Uncle Sam to numerous nieces and nephews. His love for family and friends was only surpassed by his love for the Lord. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Simon the Apostle Church, 825 Pontius Rd., at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimers Assn, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Hospice of Cincinnati
, PO Box 63359, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or The Jeffrey G. Hoeh Memorial Fund, https://jghmemorial.org/wp/donate/
