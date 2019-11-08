Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Samuel "Sam" Evans

Samuel "Sam" Evans Obituary
Samuel "Sam" Evans

Cincinnati - Samuel "Sam" Evans, beloved husband of Debbie Evans of 38 years. Loving father of Tony (Sarah), Chris (Becky), Paul (Allie), Tracy (Brian) and Nikki. Cherished grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Marie Hughes. Passed away, Thursday, November 7th, 2019. Age 78. Visitation Mon. Nov. 11th from 5PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Funeral Service Tue. Nov. 12th at 10AM also at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
