Samuel Fancher
Florence - Samuel Joseph David Fancher, precious baby of Kenneth "Bud" and Regina Fancher, and brother to Elijah Fancher entered into eternal life on December 5, 2019 at Children's Hospital. Samuel also leaves behind his paternal grandparents, Maureen Fancher and Kenny A. Fancher; and his maternal grandparents, Ron and Becky Browning. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:30PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019