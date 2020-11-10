1/1
Samuel Gaines Hacker
Samuel Gaines Hacker

Villa Hills -

Samuel Gaines Hacker, 75, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away suddenly on November 9, 2020 at his residence. Sam was a teacher, bus driver, and he coached numerous teams in Northern Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mabel Hacker and his parent-in-laws, Dickie and Margaret Landrum. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Anita Hacker of Villa Hills, KY; his children, Samuel Gregory (Kelli) Hacker of Villa Hills, KY, and Lori Hacker of Latonia, KY; his siblings, Donna Jean (Kenneth) Austin of Stanford, KY, and David Hacker of McKinney, KY; and his sibling-in-laws, Rick (Charlene) Landrum, Margie (Bobby) Newman, Cheryl (Rusty) Arnold, and Terry (Maureen) Landrum. Sam also leaves behind his grandsons, Samuel Trenton and Kellan Gregory Hacker; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00AM-1:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Burial at Crittenden Christian Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be required to wear face coverings, social distance, and be patient as there are capacity restrictions inside the funeral home.

Memorial contributions to: Crescent Springs Villa Hills Fire Department 777 Overlook Dr. Crescent Springs, KY 41017

Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
