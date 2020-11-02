1/1
Samuel L. Whittington
Samuel L Whittington

Elsmere - Samuel L. Whittington, age 77 and formerly of Latonia, KY passed away October 30, 2020. Samuel was born May 9, 1943 in Covington, KY to James and Mary Whittington. Samuel was a retired Switchman with CSX Railroad and was a member of the Tri-City Gun Club and Kenton County Game & Fish Club. He is survived by 2 Daughters Kim Lyons (Dale) and Penny Jo Stucker and 1 Grandchild Corey Stucker. A Visitation will be from 12 PM to 1 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
