Samuel Tilden Ruschell
Cold Spring - Samuel Tilden Ruschell, 90 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on December 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Fort Thomas, KY. Samuel was born July 23, 1929 in Covington, KY to Oscar Ruschell and Julia McDermott Ruschell. Sam was a graduate of Silver Grove High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was in the Navy Reserve for 13 years. Sam was an engineer for the CSX Railroad for 45 years, He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, St. Joseph Seniors. A member of the Knights of Columbus, and Bishop Flaget Assembly of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus,Catholic Order of Foresters, and the Newport Catholic Boosters. Sam's mother Julia Ruschell was the First Female Mayor in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Samuel Keith Ruschell, brothers, Jim and Robert Ruschell, and sisters, Julianne Conley, Helen Willard and Nancy Yeager. Sam is survived by his wife of 65 years and 7 months, Nancy Pearl (nee Biggs) Ruschell, son, Tim (Pam) Ruschell, daughters, Kim (Ed) Fischer, Kathy (David) Kruer, and Theresa (Doug) Reuscher. 13 loving grandchildren, Steven, Samantha, Keith, Kyle, Kristi, Jacob, Shane, Michelle, Jamie, TJ, Sam, Katelyn, and Kevin. 9 Great Grandchildren, Brianna, Jonah, Micah, Eli, Morgan, Rory, Zella, Luke, and Link. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky with Rev. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Burial will take place in St Joseph Cemetery, Cold Spring, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church Grow Fund, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019