Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Maineville - Appel, Sandra S. (nee Spears). Loving wife of the late Jerome "Butch" C. Appel. Loving mother of Andrew J. Appel and Tracey Sue Appel (Dean) Gibson. Survived by her grandchildren, Lucas and Sadie. Sister of Brenda Armstrong, Linda Cole, Angie Bickers and Billy Spears. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away November 23, 2019, at the age of 72. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, Wednesday from 11AM until Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to SPCA of Cincinnati. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
