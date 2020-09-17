1/1
Sandra Bain
Sandra Bain

Cincinnati - Sandra (nee Hunter), beloved wife of Ronald David Bain, loving mother of Dara (Travis) Pfister, Amber Bain and Julie (Brian) Bayer, adored grandmother of Andrea, Jourdan, Ethan, Bryce, Xander and Austin, cherished great grandmother of Quintin, dear sister of Marcia (Dave) Smith. Passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 21 at 12PM at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood. Visitation will be held there prior to the service from 10AM - 12PM. in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
