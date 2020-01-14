|
Sandra Cline
Reading - CLINE, Sandra L. "Sandi" (nee Baltzer) left this Earth on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 61, to join her husband, Patrick and parents, Don & Eileen Baltzer, in eternal peace. Sandi leaves behind sisters Cheryl (Ray) Rush, Donna (John) Grainger, and Cindi Baltzer, as well as 8 nieces and nephews and their children. Visitation Friday, January 24th from 5-7 pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale, and Saturday, January 25th from 9am until funeral at 10am at River of Life Church, 2000 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati. Interment of ashes on Wednesday, January 29 at 2pm at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City Gospel Mission's Having The Courage to Change program or Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020