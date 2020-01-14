Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Sandra Cline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
River of Life Church
2000 Central Pkwy
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
River of Life Church
2000 Central Pkwy
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Rest Haven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Cline

Add a Memory
Sandra Cline Obituary
Sandra Cline

Reading - CLINE, Sandra L. "Sandi" (nee Baltzer) left this Earth on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 61, to join her husband, Patrick and parents, Don & Eileen Baltzer, in eternal peace. Sandi leaves behind sisters Cheryl (Ray) Rush, Donna (John) Grainger, and Cindi Baltzer, as well as 8 nieces and nephews and their children. Visitation Friday, January 24th from 5-7 pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale, and Saturday, January 25th from 9am until funeral at 10am at River of Life Church, 2000 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati. Interment of ashes on Wednesday, January 29 at 2pm at Rest Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City Gospel Mission's Having The Courage to Change program or Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -