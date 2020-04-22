|
|
Sandra D. Wetzel
Sandra D. Wetzel (nee Meece) beloved wife of David L. Wetzel, devoted mother of Michelle (Mike) Foppi, Joshua (Angela) Lawson, and the late Nathan Lawson, loving grandmother of Jayson, Brianna, and Adam, dear sister of Calvin, Roger, Jeffrey, and the late Brenda and Timothy. Died April 22, 2020 at age 62 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Private Service. Memorials to the SPCA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020