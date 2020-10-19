1/1
Sandra Jane Horne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Jane Horne

Lima, OH - Sandra Jane Horne, age 78, died at on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Cridersville Health Care Center in Cridersville, Ohio.

Sandra was born on October 7, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Jasper C. Lewis and Virginia A. (Martin) Horne. On August 17, 1968, she married Robert Lee Horne, he preceded her in death in 2009.

Sandra graduated from Beaverdam High School, in 1960 and Ohio State University, in 1964. She was a teacher in Ohio and Kentucky for many years. She attended Cridersville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering for Johnny Appleseed Parks, playing canasta, yoga, walking and visiting shut-ins from the church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Belbot, of Florence, KY, her son, Jason Lee Horne, of Florence, KY; two grandchildren, Payton Belbot, of Florence, KY and Kierstin Belbot, of Florence, KY; her sister, Patricia Bowsher, of Lima, OH.

She also was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Lewis and David Lewis; two sisters, Susan Maxwell and Virginia McPherson.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio and Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. till time of Service at the church, Cridersville United Methodist.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cridersville United Methodist Church. Pastor Mark Hullinger will officiate.

Interment will be in St. Mathews Cemetery, Cridersville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Rescue Mission, 216 E. Wayne Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or Samaritan House, 328 W. McKibben, Lima, Ohio 45801

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved