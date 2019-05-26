Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Sandra Kaylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Kaylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kaylor


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Sandra Kaylor Obituary
Sandra Kaylor

Cincinnati - Sandra Kaylor (nee Greer), beloved wife of Donald Kaylor of 25 years. Loving mother of Greg Greer, and dear stepmother of Ronald, Rodney, and Ginger Kaylor and Christy Gosser. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany Vinup, and Alexis, Josh, Joey, Brett, Brenna, Chelsey, and Vanessa Kaylor. Loved sister of Mike Greer, Paulette Schneider, Susan Necessary, and Lisa Foucht. Passed away Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. Age 77. Visitation Wed. May 29th from 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now