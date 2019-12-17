|
Sandra L. Wilson
Cincinnati - Sandra L. Wilson, age 70, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Sandra was the loving wife of Erskine Wilson and the beloved mother of Cameron Wilson (Laura). She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter, Alex Wilson; brother, Trace Blackburn; and her cousins Millie Mclemore and Rhonda Carpenter. Sandra enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, but most of all spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 21 from 11 am to 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019